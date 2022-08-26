Police say death of man not being treated as suspicious

West Mercia Police said officers in Shrewsbury had found a man dead in St Michael's Street after being called out in the early hours of the morning.
A spokesman for the police said that had received a report "concerned for the safety of a man" at around 5am.
The spokesman said: "We attended and sadly the man was found dead.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed."
Police could still be seen in the area early on Friday morning with a number of officers at the scene, with a section also marked off with police tape.