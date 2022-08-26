Police say death of man not being treated as suspicious

A number of officers were at the scene on Friday morning

West Mercia Police said officers in Shrewsbury had found a man dead in St Michael's Street after being called out in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for the police said that had received a report "concerned for the safety of a man" at around 5am.

The spokesman said: "We attended and sadly the man was found dead.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed."