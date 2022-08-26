Notification Settings

Lacemakers celebrate 40 years in Shrewsbury

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

The Shrewsbury Lacemakers group will celebrate its 40th anniversary at its 2022 exhibition of members’ work, in the Bear Steps Gallery, in the town.

Catherine O'Brian and Jennifer Thomas
Catherine O'Brian and Jennifer Thomas

The event will run between September 18 and October 1, open from 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday.

There will be live demonstrations of a variety of lace types practised and an opportunity for visitors to try out the principle steps in bobbin lace.

Publicity Officer for Shrewsbury Lacemakers, Thelma Foster said: “The theme of the exhibition is ‘Darwin: Evolution and Lace’ taking Darwin and his work as a source of inspiration and demonstrating modern interpretations of this ancient craft. Our members have been busy making everything from bees and butterflies, to a boat and a map of the world.

Shrewsbury Lacemakers was started by the late Lucy Castle in 1982. The group meets monthly to produce examples of all types of handmade lace many of which are of historical significance. The exhibition will show the wealth of work produced by the group and showcase the age-old skills which can be practised today. More information is online at shrewsburylacemakers.co.uk.

“New members are always welcome to join Shrewsbury Lacemakers, and we hold monthly meetings at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury; where they can learn new skills, with no previous experience necessary. Members enjoy professional tuition, and we have a comprehensive library of books, videos and DVDs and patterns for people to learn the basics of this interesting craft. You will receive a warm, friendly welcome."

"People can start at Novice Level learning basic stitches, with patterns provided. Starter kits are available and members can progress to intermediate level making a variety of patterns. "

The Bear Steps Exhibition will give information about joining the group and the historical importance of lace and how to use lacemaking in art.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

