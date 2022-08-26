Bill packs up his trusty bike ready to take him on a tough fundraising challenge

Bill Hammond is taking on a month-long charity cycle ride through Europe

Bill is also using the month-long trip to raise awareness and funding for the mental health charity Mind.

He is taking the trip in memory of his mother, but also as a pilgrimage for his niece and young people who are struggling with their mental health.

Niece, Charlotte Parson, was just 30 when she took her own life while in a specialist hospital.

Charlotte Parson

"That day, Charlotte was told she was to be discharged when she knew she was not yet well enough to survive in the community," he said.

"She had tried everything to get well but heavier and heavier medication was all that she was offered.

"Specific and targeted research is urgently needed into the causes of mental illnesses that are causing young people such as Charlotte to end their lives."

After taking a ferry to Roscoff at the tip of Brittany, the retired schoolteacher will cycle down the Atlantic coast of France before entering Spain.

He will then follow the pilgrim’s route to Santiago de Compostela, encountering tough bike climbs in the Pyrenees in the process.

The route includes roads but also tracks across the tough terrain and, although he is an accomplished cyclist, Bill is expecting it to be a tough challenge.

His "training" including cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats last year.

The cyclist will carry everything he needs during his month-long challenge in panniers on his bike - including a tent, camping stove and pans.

"I will be camping while I am travelling through France. But then when I reach the Pyrenees I will jettison my camping gear because of the tough rides over the mountains. I will be staying in hostels from then on," he said.

Anyone who wants to sponsor Mr Hammond can do so online at justgiving.com/fundraising/Bill-Hammond