Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire residents warned about 'unsolicited' energy saving advice letters

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A council has warned about letters being sent to Shropshire residents pushing 'free' energy efficiency improvements.

Shropshire Council says the letter which states that residents do not have a valid Energy Performance Certificate is not from the council or Keep Shropshire Warm.

With fears rising ahead of Friday's energy cap announcement the council says it can offer help, but the letter is not from them.

A council spokesman said: "Please be aware these are not affiliated with the council or Keep Shropshire Warm and might not always be suitable for your home.

"We understand this is a worrying time but we are here to help!

"We offer a grant programme which can help install funded improvements."

Shropshire residents who need energy advice should call 0800 112 3743 or email advice@mea.org.uk

For more, visit https://orlo.uk/rcQpA

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
Oswestry
South Shropshire
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News