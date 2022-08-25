Shropshire residents warned about 'unsolicited' energy saving advice letters

Shropshire Council says the letter which states that residents do not have a valid Energy Performance Certificate is not from the council or Keep Shropshire Warm.

With fears rising ahead of Friday's energy cap announcement the council says it can offer help, but the letter is not from them.

A council spokesman said: "Please be aware these are not affiliated with the council or Keep Shropshire Warm and might not always be suitable for your home.

"We understand this is a worrying time but we are here to help!

"We offer a grant programme which can help install funded improvements."

Shropshire residents who need energy advice should call 0800 112 3743 or email advice@mea.org.uk