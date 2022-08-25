Alternative locations being looked at for Shrewsbury's 'super GP hub'

A protest against the hub took place earlier this month

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (STW) wants to create a new 'Health and Wellbeing Hub' that would become the home for six of Shrewsbury's GP practices, and their 40,000 patients.

Last month it was confirmed that the organisation was looking at land at Meole Brace, off Oteley Road, as the site for the hub.

The location of the project has been one of the main issues surrounding the proposal, with concerns from councillors over how patients without cars would be able to get to the site.

Now, Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council's cabinet member in charge of adult social care and public health, has revealed they are looking at the potential for alternative locations for the building.

The council is one of the partners in the project, which is a pilot that is also being looked at in a handful of other areas of the UK.

If it goes ahead, The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery, would all leave their current premises and move to the hub.

Mr Jones said: "Shropshire Council is one of a number of partners involved with this project. As such, Shropshire Council wants to ensure that any proposed site is suitable and accessible for the county’s residents.

“We are aware of concerns from some patients around public transport to the potential site on Oteley Road in Meole Brace. The council has always been clear that good public transport links to this site would be key, and is looking into potential transport options for the site.