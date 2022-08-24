Impressive land art made with help from visitors to historic property

Kate Raggett's land art at Attingham park

The land art is the work of artist, Kate Raggett and those walking around the hall's grounds.

It is being created on the lawn next to the East Colonnade at Attingham Park and is inspired by the conservation work taking place on the Georgian Mansion.

During August conservation specialists are repairing the delicate plasterwork ceiling, the roof above and the historic stone on the East Colonnade. The team has also completed window conservation on the east side of the Mansion.

Kate’s design incorporates patterns found on the Mansion plasterwork ceilings, the intricate metalwork at Attingham and the rare Cedar of Lebanon tree grove by the river.

It has developed and evolved during the school holidays using natural and recycled materials.

Now almost complete, the giant pattern forms a 50 foot diameter circle, with geometric design.

Saraid Jones, Senior Visitor Experience Officer said: "We wanted to celebrate the specialist skills required to care for the Grade I Listed Mansion and the artwork is a great way to highlight the important conservation work taking place."

Kate Raggett Land and Environmental Artist said: "Attingham is such a stunning location steeped in history, so I feel honoured to be part of celebrating the extensive project of conservation taking place.

"Fusing together aspects of the house’s design and its surrounding natural environment to create this large-scale collaborative artwork has been a pleasure and I can’t wait to see how it emerges once all the visitors have added their contribution to the design."

A second piece of artwork has recently been created by Kate and is on display in the Stables Courtyard. The white outline for the Stables Pattern was inspired by Attingham’s plasterwork and ironwork motifs from both the east colonnade and the stables courtyard itself. The work sits in the centre of the courtyard and is made up of hundreds of colourful recycled metal bottle tops.

The Mansion lawn artwork incorporates painted rocks from school and community groups.