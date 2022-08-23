Notification Settings

Festival fever continues with flurry of tickets being snapped up

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Festival fever continues in Shropshire with the Shrewsbury Folk Festival this weekend.

Preparing for Shrewsbury Folk Festival are Alison Jackson, Dan Sheffield, Katrin Richards, Melissa Roberts and Helen Beck.
The promise of perfect weather across the three days of the festival has seen a flurry of tickets being snapped up.

This year sees international artists return to the four stages on the Shropshire Showground for the first time since lockdown and organisers say visitors can enjoy long days and evenings of entertainment.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said: "We’re expecting a brilliant weekend - the line up is amazing and the weather forecast is looking perfect. If people have never been it’s a great day out for the whole family. We have lots of people from the county and even Shrewsbury who come and camp for the whole weekend even though it’s on their doorstep so they can soak up the whole festival atmosphere.”

The festival attracts people from across the UK and abroad, with some dedicated fans even travelling from as far as Australia to attend.

Day and weekend tickets, with and without camping, are available at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk.

