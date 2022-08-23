Council reveals pothole repair plans for these Shropshire roads

A Multihog treating a road near Ludlow. Picture: Shropshire Council

It says it will deploy three Multihog road planer machines to tackle defects on a number of roads.

A Central Shropshire crew will carry out work on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury until September 2.

They will also focus on Hall Bank, Pontesbury from September 5 and Little Oxon Lane, Shrewsbury from September 16-18.

Work will be carried out in Westbury village from September 19-22 and Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury from September 23-26.

Further work is planned for The Mount, Shrewsbury and Priest Weston.

In South Shropshire, a crew will carry out work on Middle Wood Road, Ludlow/Whitcliffe from August 31 to September 2.

Repairs will be done from September 3-10 from the A49 level crossing to Bromfield Sand and Gravel.

There will be further work on the A454 Shipley, A489 from A49 to B4370 junction and Worfield to Cats Tree crossroads.

Finally, in North Shropshire, work is planned from August 30 to September 1 from Selattyn to Ivy House as well as Welsh Walls, Oswestry, the B4397 Burlton to Loppington and Millenheath.

There will also be work on Station Road from September 12-16 and,, later in the month, the A49 Prees Green to the junction with Weston under road and B5069 Gobowen Road.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:“The Multihogs are a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads.