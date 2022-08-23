Charity shop offering second-hand uniforms from selection of Shrewsbury schools

Hope House volunteer Bev Ainsworth with some of the uniforms outside the Harlescott shop in Shrewsbury.

Parents in the town looking to buy uniforms before the new term starts can take a trip to Hope House shop on Lancaster Retail Park in Harlescott.

From jumpers and blazers to skirts and sports tops, the shop has uniform items from Belvidere School, The Priory School and Shrewsbury Cathedral Primary School.

The uniforms have been given to the shops by School Shop Direct who have been collecting good condition second-hand uniforms since June.

Fiona McDougall, area manager, said: “With the new term just around the corner we are glad to be selling uniforms in our Harlescott shop.

“This is a unique chance for our community to get their hands on essential uniform items at a good price.

“All of the uniforms are in great condition, and there are many different sizes for children of all ages.”

The initiative was set up because School Shop Direct realised that offering a second-hand uniform service may be impractical for many schools and felt the joint venture was a practical solution that would benefit both parents and the local community.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards supporting seriously ill local children and their families cared for by the hospice.