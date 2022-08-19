Spirit of friendship raises more than £2,500 for vital hospital equipment

League of Friends executive chair Richard Steventon with SaTH CEO and chair, Louise Barnett and Catriona McMahon

More than £2,500 has been raised by the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s League of Friends (LoF) at their annual summer prize draw.

All of the money raised will help to fund much-needed equipment for the hospital.

This year, it will be used to help purchase three Patient Vital Signs Monitors for the Day Care Unit, which cost £10,000.

Four winning tickets were drawn on Wednesday by Louise Barnett, chief executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and Catriona McMahon, chair of SaTH.

Catriona said: “I, like many others, have seen first-hand how RSH LoF have contributed through their invaluable support whether that is through their four coffee shops at RSH, or through their many fundraising events each year.

“All the funds raised are used to purchase additional equipment for the benefit our patients, which is fantastic, and we are incredibly grateful for all their support. Congratulations to the winners.”

Richard Steventon, executive chairman of the LoF, said: “The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital League of Friends sincerely thanks everyone who has supported our Summer Draw this year.

“All the money raised from ticket sales will be put towards the purchase of three Patient Vital Signs Monitors for the RSH Day Care Unit.