Leaky problem fixed at Shrewsbury charity after plea

A tap in the main kitchen at The Ark centre came off and sprang a leak, disrupting the meal service on Thursday.

A plumber was called who didn't turn up and volunteers were forced to use a small kitchen upstairs at their building in Castle Foregate.

But following a plea on twitter last night and through the Shropshire Star, manager Wendy Faulkner said they were 'inundated' with offers of help from plumbers or handy men, all of them free of charge.

The original plumber turned up this morning to fix the leak and the tap, and full service has now resumed. Around 30 to 50 people come in for breakfasts and lunch to the centre, which also offers help, advice and support to people.

Wendy said: "Thank you to everyone who got in touch and offered help - it shows there are a lot of kind hearted people out there and that a community spirit in Shrewsbury is alive and well.