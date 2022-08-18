Notification Settings

Shrewsbury charity in plea for emergency plumber

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Staff at a Shrewsbury charity which provides a day centre for the homeless have issued a plea for a plumber to come out and help get their kitchen running again. A tap in the main kitchen at The Ark centre came off and sprung a leak, disrupting the meal service on Thursday.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 18/03/22.Aerial pics over Shrewsbury for Shropshire Magazine...REQUESTED BY ANDY RICHARDSON..

A plumber was called who didn't turn up and volunteers were forced to use a small kitchen upstairs at their building in Castle Foregate.

With 30 to 50 people on an average day coming in for breakfasts and lunch, they are desperately searching for help to fix the problem so they can provide a full meal service on Friday.

Chair of the trustees Emily Bell said they were happy to pay for a plumber but they needed one that would turn up and as soon as possible.

She said: "It might sound like something we would be able to fix straight away but nobody seems to have been able to do so either from the staff or the people who come in so we phoned a plumber but they didn't come out.

"It is the main kitchen where the meals are cooked and there is a leak as well so it is quite an inconvenience and is bound to impact the service we provide.

"If anyone can help I would urge them to get in touch as soon as possible please."

The centre also provides activities, in house services, practical support and advice to people who come to the door. If anyone can help with the plumbing problem, they can call the centre manager Wendy on 07598 795 160

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

