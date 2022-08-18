Shrewsbury charity in plea for emergency plumber

SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 18/03/22.Aerial pics over Shrewsbury for Shropshire Magazine...REQUESTED BY ANDY RICHARDSON..

A plumber was called who didn't turn up and volunteers were forced to use a small kitchen upstairs at their building in Castle Foregate.

With 30 to 50 people on an average day coming in for breakfasts and lunch, they are desperately searching for help to fix the problem so they can provide a full meal service on Friday.

Chair of the trustees Emily Bell said they were happy to pay for a plumber but they needed one that would turn up and as soon as possible.

She said: "It might sound like something we would be able to fix straight away but nobody seems to have been able to do so either from the staff or the people who come in so we phoned a plumber but they didn't come out.

"It is the main kitchen where the meals are cooked and there is a leak as well so it is quite an inconvenience and is bound to impact the service we provide.

"If anyone can help I would urge them to get in touch as soon as possible please."