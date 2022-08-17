Notification Settings

Driver cut free after accident near Shrewsbury

A driver had to be cut free after an accident near Shrewsbury this morning.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash

The one vehicle accident happened at around 8am near the junction on the B5061 at the junction of the B4380 at Atcham.

Crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington attended the accident, got the driver out, and made the vehicle safe.

