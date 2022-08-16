Shrewsbury Wargaming Society in the hunt for new members

Founder member of Shrewsbury Wargames Society - Keith Underhill

The Shrewsbury Wargames Society was founded in 1969, as an after-school club at Priory Boys School, and play all aspects of tabletop wargaming – fantasy and historical – as well enjoying board games, role play and painting figures.

“As a society we have been growing immensely over the past few years,” said committee member Thomas Corbett, 28.

“We love being able to provide a fantastic space to all wargamers and boardgamers, both old and new, and be a part of the fantastic community here in Shrewsbury.

“Post-lockdown, everyone seems keen to get back into hobbies and do a lot more. We had two years of isolation where you couldn’t do things together, other than via a computer screen, and now people want to catch up face-to-face and make more of their time. It’s been fantastic and

Anyone aged 14 plus is welcome to join the Shrewsbury Wargaming Society, whether a seasoned player or a beginner to the hobby. The society has its own dedicated clubhouse in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, with plenty of parking.