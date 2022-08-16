Shrewsbury Wargaming Society in the hunt for new members

The Shrewsbury Wargames Society was founded in 1969, as an after-school club at Priory Boys School, and play all aspects of tabletop wargaming – fantasy and historical – as well enjoying board games, role play and painting figures.
“As a society we have been growing immensely over the past few years,” said committee member Thomas Corbett, 28.
“We love being able to provide a fantastic space to all wargamers and boardgamers, both old and new, and be a part of the fantastic community here in Shrewsbury.
“Post-lockdown, everyone seems keen to get back into hobbies and do a lot more. We had two years of isolation where you couldn’t do things together, other than via a computer screen, and now people want to catch up face-to-face and make more of their time. It’s been fantastic and
Anyone aged 14 plus is welcome to join the Shrewsbury Wargaming Society, whether a seasoned player or a beginner to the hobby. The society has its own dedicated clubhouse in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, with plenty of parking.
You can find out more about the group in Shropshire Magazine, which is out now.