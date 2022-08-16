Nina Mooney

Nina Mooney, a former top fashion student whose final year collection was chosen to be showcased with Stella McCartney, downsized her home in order to invest in retail premises in the centre of Shrewsbury featuring her original brand.

“It has always been my ambition to create a range of clothing and sell this in my own shop and I cannot believe I have achieved it,” said Nina, who is running Slogunz Studio in Roushill Bank, just off Pride Hill.

Her business specialises in custom-made garments and accessories.

“We turn classic clothing items such as t shirt, shirts, hoodies and sweatpants into cherished belongings which are individualised with inspirational words and quotes – either emblazoned on the front, written discreetly on a draw cord or hidden inside, by the heart,” said Nina.

She is helped in the Slogunz business by daughters Izzy, a model and graphic designer, working on typography and print artworks, and Grace who is behind the photography and styling for their fashion shoots.

“Together we share a passion for fashion, art and self-expression and so far our designs have been well received as they are unique, as well as being practical and stylish,” said Nina, who who has taken a three-year lease on the retail premises.

In addition she has purchased a range of equipment such as heat presses, vinyl cutters, industrial embroidery machines and transfer printers to enable to same-day turnaround for her products, which include bags and key rings.

Customers can also request their own photographs or designs to be printed onto her clothing and Nina is developing ranges aimed at niche sectors such as the cycling and equestrian markets.

She added: “I am so thrilled to be one of Shrewsbury’s great independent shops – this is a wonderful town with an amazing array of retailers.