More than £7,000 of support for Shropshire charities feeding families through summer

Telford Crisis Support

Electricity network operator Western Power Distribution (WPD) has awarded grants totalling £73,000 from its Community Matters Fund to charities, local councils and community groups across the West Midlands.

It comes as families across the region are continuing to grapple with the cost of living crisis, which is seeing some households struggling to put food on the table.

During the school holidays, there is often higher demand at food banks from families that rely on term-time free school meals.

Research in 2019 by the Trussell Trust highlighted that there were three million children at risk of ‘holiday hunger'.

Now, WPD has stepped in to help struggling families by offering financial support to beneficiaries including Telford Crisis Support and Shrewsbury Food Hub and OsNosh CIC.

Telford Crisis Support is a community foodbank which has been awarded £2,500 to provide 'Summer Brunch' packs to local children in need.

Simon Lellow, operations manager at Telford Crisis Support, said: “The grant award from Western Power Distribution is timely and welcomed, as it will allow TCS to support children during the school summer closure period.

"The provision of fresh healthy option products for brunch meals including dairy, fruit, bread and juice will support children during a period where household budgets are significantly overburdened.

"By providing food components and easy-to-follow instructions we hope to encourage the children to make their own summer brunch and understand the benefits of a healthy diet."

Simon Lellow of Telford Crisis Support

Shrewsbury Food Hub has been awarded £2,500 to deliver FoodShare services – distribution points for surplus food provided to the local community.

The Shrewsbury Food Hub will also work to raise awareness of local services available to support those at risk from holiday hunger.

Katy Anderson, founder of the Shrewsbury Food hub, said: “The grant from Western Power Distribution will make a big difference to the support available to families in Shrewsbury from our 11 Partner FoodShares over the summer.

"It means that we can supply more surplus food, especially fruit and veg, and make sure that the FoodShare teams are aware of the additional support available for families during the challenging summer holiday period.”

Shrewsbury Food Hub

OsNosh CIC is a community focused charity based in Oswestry that has been awarded £2,126 to provide a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ supermarket for families struggling with holiday hunger.

The charity will also use the funds to boost its hot meal service and to provide pre-made grocery boxes.

Ben Wilson from OsNosh CIC said: “With Western Power Distribution’s Community Matters Fund, we will be able to provide food for more families in need over the summer holiday.

"We’ll also be able to better equip families with the skills and knowledge needed to help with the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis.

"We’re proud to grow community through food at OsNosh and look forward to being able to reach more people through the funds WPD have so kindly donated.”