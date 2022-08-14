Notification Settings

This POV footage of the RAF Falcons performing at Shrewsbury Flower Show is magnificent

Incredible first-person footage has emerged of the RAF Falcons parachute display team performing a daring jump at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The footage shows just how skilled the RAF Falcons are
The astonishing video, captured yesterday , shows the parachute jump from the point-of-view of one of the RAF's best performers, right from the moment they leap out of the aircraft to when they land on a specially-prepared green area in the show's main arena.

You can see the coloured plumes of smoke shooting out of each performer as they glide through the sky, and it's very clear how skilled they are at maneuvering their chutes.

The RAF Falcons were one of the highlights of a scorching day two at the flower show, as thousands of people flocked to the Quarry after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

The military parachute display team, based at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire has made its base in Shropshire this week, also partaking in the RAF Shawbury families day on Thursday.

Shrewsbury Flower Show, who posted this magnificent footage, said: "This fantastic footage is from one of the RAF Falcons, who parachuted onto the main arena at this year's show. You can see how dry the land is, the loop of the River Severn and the green arena ready for them to land."

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

