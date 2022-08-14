This POV footage of the RAF Falcons performing at Shrewsbury Flower Show is magnificent

The footage shows just how skilled the RAF Falcons are

The astonishing video, captured yesterday , shows the parachute jump from the point-of-view of one of the RAF's best performers, right from the moment they leap out of the aircraft to when they land on a specially-prepared green area in the show's main arena.

You can see the coloured plumes of smoke shooting out of each performer as they glide through the sky, and it's very clear how skilled they are at maneuvering their chutes.

You can watch the full video below:

The RAF Falcons were one of the highlights of a scorching day two at the flower show, as thousands of people flocked to the Quarry after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

The military parachute display team, based at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire has made its base in Shropshire this week, also partaking in the RAF Shawbury families day on Thursday.