The heat was on - at Shrewsbury Flower Show

Phil Vickery at the show

Disappointment at the decision by the RAF to cancel the Red Arrows display over the Quarry was forgotten as the hero of the Second World War, the Spitfire graced the skies of Shrewsbury.

Its drone as it flew towards the showground was unmistakeable and there were cheers and applause from the crowds.

Admiration too for the RAF Falcons the military parachute display team, based at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire.

The team has made its base in Shropshire this week, also taking part in the RAF Shawbury, families day on Thursday.

Thousands of people flocked to the Quarry for the 2022 Shrewsubury Flower Show after a two year break because of the pandemic.

However its chairman, Maelor Owen, admitted numbers were down - a combination of the heatwave, the train strikes and the new normal after Covid.

"There will have been people who wanted to come along but decided it was simply too hot, and we understand that," he said.

"While many arrive in Shrewsbury by car we also have visitors who come by train. In fact we have in the past done combined show and train tickets. "

"We dont know visitor figures yet but unfortunately they will be down. However we are simply glad to be back putting on a spectacular show."

The laser show which replaced the traditional firework display - cancelled because of tinder dry conditions, was praised by many, including singer Amy Jones, who stepped in on Friday to put on an extra performance to give the audience more entertainment.

"They were incredible," Amy said and they did one display to one of my numbers which was awesome."

As temperatures in the showground reached the mid 30s on Saturday visitors did everything they could to keep cool.

Every patch of shade, whether under specially erected awnings, trees in the Quarry or along the hedge surround the Dingle was taken by those trying to get respite from the sun.

There were old fashioned fans and parasols and modern battery, hand held fans. And sun hats and shades were definitely the fashion of the day.

People packed into the cookery marquee to stay cool and watch celebrity chefs including popular Good Morning's Phil Vickery.

"I have never been to Shrewsbury before but I will certainly be back, what a fantastic area," he said.

His demonstration showed the audience how to cook tasty meals using cheaper ingredients and also how to cut energy bills.

"I have always been a fan of cheaper meals that anyone can cook but it is more important than every at the moment," he said.

As the name suggests the floral marquees were a big hit with visitors and the winner of the main trophy drew admirers of all ages.

Shropshire Sarracenias from Wrockwardine Wood specialises in carnivorous plants, a passion of its owner, Mike King, since 1979 when he bought his first Venus fly trap as a 14 year old.

"I was badly stung by a wasp when I was five and I wanted to get my own back," he said.

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society, show around the exhibits by Ann Kirkham, daughter of Shrewsbury's most famous gardener, Percy Thrower, praised the quality of the plants and flowers, despite what they said had been an extremely difficult growing season and staging couple of days.

And the show President, Terry Jones, praised the show committee staff and the army of volunteers who had worked in searing heat to ensure the event went ahead and ran smoothly.