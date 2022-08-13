Plans for homes on old Shrewsbury sports club site expected to get green light

Reman Sports and Social Club

Developer Bromford want to build 26 dwellings at the old Reman Sports and Social Club in Albert Road, in Sundorne, Shrewsbury.

The development would comprise 12 "affordable" homes and 14 supported living flats.

The matter will be discussed at Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee next week, and councillors will be recommended to grant permission.

A number of conditions will be attached, including for the developer to pay £82,000 for Albert Road Bowling Club to refurbish its new green at Greenfields. The developer must also offer funds towards the building and maintenance of a ball strike wall to protect the new properties from flying cricket balls.

Bromford say: "The development is designed to deliver high levels of sustainability, and to sensitively respond to the surrounding character and context.

"The design proposals are for the provision of 12 affordable dwellings which comprise two one-bedroom walk up flats, six two- bedroom houses and four three-bedroom houses together with a ‘My Place’ supported living block which comprises 14 one-bedroom supported living flats together with a resource hub which comprises staff office, bedroom, lounge/meeting room, kitchen and shower room.

"All 14 supported living flats will provide residential accommodation for local people with long term needs. The need for this type of accommodation has been identified by Bromford working in partnership with the Adult Social Care team at Shropshire Council."

The initial planning application, which was submitted in January this year, attracted more than 100 comments, mostly objecting to the plans. Concerns included the bowling club having nowhere to play, traffic congestion which may be caused by the new development and overdevelopment of the area.

The Reman Sports and Social Club, closed in late 2015 after the committee ran into financial difficulties. The club, which had been running for decades, was known in the town for its sporting achievements.

It had two bowls teams, a cricket and football team, eight snooker teams – four of which were in the first division - and also ran dominoes and bingo evenings as well as other entertainment.

Chairman Dave Southerton said at the time it closed: "It is an important part of the community and people are going to be very sad to see it go.

"I had to make a very difficult decision and had to present it to the membership. But it was a unanimous decision that the club should close."