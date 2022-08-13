Floral Queen celebrates 'remarkable women' at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The floral Queen display

The piece, created by Fleur de Villes, was designed to "celebrate remarkable women", and also mark the return of the show following a two-year Covid-forced absence, and honour the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

A show spokesman said: "Shrewsbury Flower Show is delighted to host Fleurs de Villes Femmes - the globally renowned fresh floral exhibition celebrating remarkable women, created by top floral talent.

"Femmes has shared the stories of inspirational women in cities throughout the UK, Canada, US and Australia, and now here at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

"In the year of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, we pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II with this iconic floral tribute created by Verdure Floral Design, inspired by the official portrait taken by Cecil Beaton on her Coronation Day in 1953.

"Her majesty's sceptre and crown are made from dried botanicals such as pussy willow, while orchids represent the magnificent jewels.

"Her cleak's fur has been brought to life with hydranges, limonium and gypsophila. This exquisite design also incorporates the floral emblems of the Commonwealth that were embroidered on her coronation robes; Scottish thistle, South African protea, Welsh leek and the Tudor rose of England."