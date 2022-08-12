Man was found dead with drugs in his system after missing mother's birthday, inquest hears

Shirehall in Shrewsbury

James Andrew Bain, aged 42, was found at his home in Stephenson Drive, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury on February 10 this year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall was told Mr Bain had been due to see his mother on her birthday, February 5, but he did not attend, which was "unlike him".

Family members attended his home on February 10 and found Mr Bain in the hallway of the property. CPR was not attempted.

Police said there was no suggestion of a break-in at Mr Bain's home, and no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A post-mortem was carried out and a toxicology report showed high levels of different drugs in his system.