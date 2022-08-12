Notification Settings

Man was found dead with drugs in his system after missing mother's birthday, inquest hears

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

A man in his 40s who was found dead at home was intoxicated by drugs, an inquest heard.

Shirehall in Shrewsbury
James Andrew Bain, aged 42, was found at his home in Stephenson Drive, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury on February 10 this year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall was told Mr Bain had been due to see his mother on her birthday, February 5, but he did not attend, which was "unlike him".

Family members attended his home on February 10 and found Mr Bain in the hallway of the property. CPR was not attempted.

Police said there was no suggestion of a break-in at Mr Bain's home, and no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A post-mortem was carried out and a toxicology report showed high levels of different drugs in his system.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said there was no evidence to suggest Mr Bain's death was deliberate, and recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

