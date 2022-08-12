Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Flower Show fireworks display to be rearranged in autumn

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

Fireworks fans left disappointed by the Shrewsbury Flower Show cancellations will be able to see a whizz, popping and banging display in the autumn.

The flower show's organising committee shelved plans for the traditional grand fireworks finale on both nights of this year's show due to safety concerns relating to the hot weather.

The decision was met with a backlash, with some insisting tickets should be discounted in light of the change.

However, now the committee has confirmed a spectacular fireworks display will be organised for a date in the autumn.

A spokesman said: "We're all disappointed about the fireworks, but we've been talking with Shrewsbury Town Council and a big thank you to them, as it has been agreed that Shropshire Horticultural Society will hold a fireworks display late autumn in the Quarry - more details will follow."

Amanda Jones, chair of the show's organising committee, said a date has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, the flower show will now have laser displays to conclude both nights.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

