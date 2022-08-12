Florists rev into town as Shrewsbury Flower Show gets underway

Florist Alysanne Teague is ready for the Shrewsbury Flower Show

But, with temperatures having soared into the 30s, precautions will be made to make sure visitors' engines don't overheat.

The hotly-anticipated show is back today and tomorrow for the first time since 2019 due to two Covid-forced cancellations. Many florists keen to show off their finest blooms will be in attendance, including Alysanne Teague, pictured here in a classic vintage motor.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend and, given the heatwave, organisers have taken steps to help them deal with the scorching conditions. There will be dedicated awnings added to the showground to give people shade from the sun, as well as 10 water standpipes for people to refill their bottles. Visitors are urged to take their own bottles to stay hydrated.

Amanda Jones, chair of the organising committee, said: "The weather might be a little bit too hot but it is fantastic and sunny. We are all really excited to be back after the last two years."

One of the main attractions will be a mannequin of the Queen covered in fresh flowers, which will help the event mark the Platinum Jubilee as well as its return following the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will also be packed with exhibitors, entertainment, food and drink and music. There will be a Spitfire flypast on Saturday and demonstrations by several top chefs including This Morning's Phil Vickery.

But the famous fireworks displays has been called off because of the heat conditions and fears about safety.

Shropshire Council has issued advice for anyone travelling in and around Shrewsbury on Friday and Saturday, whether they be in town for the flower show or not.

On the days of the show the Frankwell main long stay car park and Frankwell Riverside short stay car park will be designated as flower show car parks only, for use by people visiting the show. In addition, there are temporary car parks at Burrs Field and the West Mid Showground.

Motorists are advised to use one of these designated car parks by following the ‘AA - Flower Show’ directional signs, which will be actively managed throughout the day to help visitors reach the most suitable car park and manage the traffic flows in and around the town.

The West Mid Showground car park will have a frequent and free ten-minute shuttle bus service direct to and from the showground which opens at 9am. Low-floored buses will be available for visitors in wheelchairs or with pushchairs. The drop off point is Claremont Bank. The last bus back will leave Claremont Bank at 10.15pm.

Each of the flower show car parks will be open from 8.45am on both days, and the cost will be £6 (cash only) per vehicle for all day parking. The council says there will be enough car parking for all vehicles visiting the show, and security will be present.

Parking for non-flower show cars will be available on Frankwell sports field only before 8.45am, at a cost of £4 (cash only) for all-day parking. It is aimed at long-stay parking for workers in the town centre.

St. Julian’s Friars car park won't be open on either day for the public as it is used for flower show exhibitor parking. If you hold a resident permit or a weekly ticket this can be used at Abbey Foregate Car Park or alternatively at Raven Meadows multi-storey.

There will be several bus services operating with a single departure at 10.15pm from Claremont Street after the fireworks. Late buses will be 1 Telford Estate, 11 Gains Park, 25 Harlescott and 27 Bayston Hill. There will be a limited number of spaces on these services, so passengers are advised to leave enough time before departure.