Firm signed up for army covenant

from left: Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire, Anna Turner; Lieutenant Colonel Charles Field, Commanding Officer, Royal Yeomanry; Ian McDougall, Director, WRR Pugh & Son Funeral Directors; High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham.

WRR Pugh & Son in Shrewsbury is currently the only funeral directors in the county to join the Armed Forces Covenant in the Shropshire area and the move will see the firm providing support through employment opportunities and discounts.

The Armed Forces Covenant was set up to ensure all those who serve or have served their country and their families should be treated with fairness and respect within the local community, economy and society in general.

It covers areas such as education and wellbeing, access to a home, career, healthcare, financial assistance and discounted services.

Ian McDougall, director of WRR Pugh & Son, said: “Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is a major move for us and recognises our commitment, respect and thanks to all the people who serve or have served our country.

“We are very proud and honoured to have been invited to sign the covenant - we fully support the thinking behind it and its ongoing goals in giving practical help to those people who keep us safe by protecting us through their dedication and courage.

“It seems only right and proper that we repay this kind of commitment by making one of our own, which is why we are offering a guarantee that we are there to help them when they need it most.

“The covenant acts like a database where those who need help can find what they need by looking up the signatories and finding the appropriate group committed to their cause.

“As part of our pledge, WRR Pugh & Son will be offering discounted services to serving Armed Forces personnel and their families and will be providing support with employment opportunities.

“Being part of the covenant will also help us better understand the unique situation of our service men and women and the problems they face on a day-to-day basis.

“Businesses and organisations like WRR Pugh & Son are determined to ensure they receive the appropriate support they need - something which can only be helped by signing up to this covenant.”