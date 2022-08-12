Everything that happened on Day 1 of the Shrewsbury Flower Show

Thousands descended on the town to see hordes of colourful blooms, as well as indulge in sumptuous local produce and witness an array of entertainment.

The show, which returned on Friday after a two-year hiatus forced by the Covid pandemic, wasn't back with the bang that was expected due to the cancellation of the traditional fireworks display - with the hot weather and fire safety concerns meaning organisers did not want to take any chances.

However, there was plenty to keep people entertained.

Several people were milling around, early doors, having a look at various exhibits while it was quiet.

But then, at 11.30am, the show burst into life when a marching band brought some pomp and circumstance to proceedings. They marched, and played and banged their drums as they made their way past St Chad's Church and into the Quarry.

Shrewsbury mayor, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, followed behind in a Rolls Royce, as Shrewsbury Town FC announcer Ryan Jervis welcomed the crowds.

Addressing the crowd, Terry Jones, president of this year's flower show, said: "I'm extremely honoured to be asked to assume the role of society president for the 133rd show. I feel very proud as a Salopian, representing the society at one of the main spectacles of the Shropshire calendar."

A packed programme saw The Shrewsbury Challenge Stakes Showjumping kick things off in the main arena. The company's fine horsemen and women gathered a decent crowd, earning applause as their horses cleared the jumps, neigh bother.

A series of horticultural lectures and demonstrations were held throughout the day for those green-fingered flower lovers who wanted to pick up some top tips. TV gardeners Toby Buckland and David Domoney drew crowds of interested people, with some filming their talks on their phone so they don't forget the wisdom shared by the experts.

Garden designer Penny Meadmore and Mark Wasiliewski MBE, the manager of the Royal parks, also shared their knowledge, as well as the National Association of Flower Arranging Societies.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers played an array of classic and regal music from the bandstand, including God Save The Queen.

The Shetland Pony Grand National was hot to trot, with an audience of exciteable Salopians young and old cheering on the runners and riders.

Following the pony race, an entirely bonkers Alice in Wonderland tea party ensued in the main arena. Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts and co - made up of a group of actors from ReachOut Theatre Company in Bridgnorth, delighted the crowd with their cheerful silliness, and plenty of youngsters grabbed pictures with the cast as they wondered around the Quarry during breaks on a sweltering day.

Alice, aka Millie Corbett, said: "We've never performed here before but it's lovely to be here. We're hoping to go on tour next year so it's great to get out there."

The Shropshire-based Rock Choir rocked the bandstand, and shortly after their performance the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team came soaring into town.

The star attraction in the cooking demonstration tent was This Morning chef Phil Vickery, who did three shows on the day as well as book signings. Others who showed off their culinary skills included Anthony 'Murf' Murphy from The Beefy Boys, Paul Crowe and wine expert Shaun Jones from Vinity.

Other programme highlights included a performance from The Ronnies singers, a massed bands arena finale and a laser light display - in place of the fireworks.

One attraction by the lecture marquee were a selection of stunning scarecrows, decorating in patriotic regalia. Suzanne Heavens, from Frankwell, Shrewsbury, and her daughter Bethany, aged 12, took a peek at a scarecrow of the Queen.

Suzanne said: "This is the first time we've been in about 10 years - Bethany was two last time. We're going to have a look at the children's area. I think they've got a few things we haven't seen before.

"We're just having a girly day out."

Having some hula hoop fun with the Spinsonic Circus was Coleham Primary School pupil Lorenzo Ashworth, aged five, from Belle Vue, Shrewsbury. His mum Katy said: "It's our first time at the flower show. It's a bit of a shame it's so hot - we are melting in the heat!

"We've enjoyed the magic show and all the circus skills. If I can get away for a minute or two, I'd like to go and see some of the flowers. We've really enjoyed seeing the showjumping as well."

Admiring a stunning carved wooden horse sculpture were Tonya Roberts, from Wistanswick, and Moira Smith, from Copthorne, Shrewsbury.

Tonya said: "We've been in the main tent, had something to eat and now we're having a look around. It's a lovely day. I remember coming before when it was thunderstorms. I was wearing my flip-flops and they wouldn't stay on!"

Natthaya Bound and husband Andrew were in their element, inspecting colourful blooms near The Dingle. "I've been before," said Natthaya. "I've seen stuff here I can grow so maybe I'll enter in the future."