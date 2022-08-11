Shrewsbury town centre pizza takeaway up for sale as owners 'reluctantly sell'

Al Piccolino Pizzas, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Al Piccolino Pizzas, located opposite Shrewsbury Railway Station in Castle Street, is up for sale at a cost of £475,000.

The takeaway has been operating in the town by the same family since 1984, offering takeaway and delivery service.

In its listing, agents Halls Commercial say: "The business is only being reluctantly offered for sale due to the retirement of the existing proprietors.

"The business is currently ran by the proprietors with assistance from staff and offers the opportunity to acquire a very profitable business. Further information including trading accounts are available from the selling agents upon request.

"The business is licensed and has an enviable reputation in the town. The accommodation on the first floor provides good staff accommodation or an alternative income stream from the pizza business."

As well as the pizza business, two first-floor flats with roof terraces, which are currently rented out, are also included in the sale.