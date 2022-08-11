Road closures confirmed ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show return

The show finally returns on Friday after a Covid-forced two-year hiatus.

There will be a temporary road closure in place on St Chad's Terrace to facilitate visitors entering and exiting the show.

Due to the closure of St Chad's Terrace, Shropshire Council have advised that Shrewsbury High Street will be open to traffic on Saturday August 13, to avoid placing too much pressure on the Town Walls/St Johns Hill route. The High Street is normally closed to traffic from 10am to 4pm as part of a trial that is running until at least October.

This means that there will be some changes to usual weekend arrangements.

On Friday, The Square, as well as St Chad's Terrace, will be closed to traffic. High Street and Milk Street will be open to traffic, but there will be no access to The Square between 10am and 4pm.