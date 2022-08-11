Repair work to begin on Shrewsbury Quarry pool's roof within days

The council has today confirmed work is to begin on the Quarry's main pool on Monday

A routine inspection noted a loose roof panel over the main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre that forced the pool to close on July 26.

Now, the council have confirmed repairs are scheduled to begin next Monday, August 15.

There has been no indication yet as to how long repairs may take.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Repair work is scheduled to start on Monday and we are working to open the main pool as swiftly as we can.