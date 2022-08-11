Red Arrows cancelled for this year's Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Red Arrows

The display team was due to soar through the sky above the event at Shrewsbury Quarry on Friday at 3.30pm.

However, their visit has been cancelled due to other commitments.

A spokesman for the show said: "Sadly they’re unable to fly past now. It’s down to their commitments, not the show cancelling them."

However, there will be performances by the RAF Falcons parachute display team, and a Spitfire flypast.

The RAF Falcons will be on at 1pm on Friday and 3.30pm on Saturday. The Spitfire flypast will take place on Saturday at 2.50pm.

The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.

The team was formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial teams that had been sponsored by RAF commands.

The Red Arrows have a prominent place in British popular culture, with their aerobatic displays a fixture of British summer events. The badge of the Red Arrows shows the aircraft in their trademark diamond nine formation, with the motto Éclat, a French word meaning "brilliance" or "excellence".

Initially, they were equipped with seven Folland Gnat trainers inherited from the RAF Yellowjacks display team.

This aircraft was chosen because it was less expensive to operate than front-line fighters. In their first season, they flew at 65 shows across Europe.

In 1966, the team was increased to nine members, enabling them to develop their Diamond Nine formation.

In late 1979, they switched to the BAE Hawk trainer.