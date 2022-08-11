Funding will pay towards town park security for next 15 months

Security workers Kim Cundliffe and Adam Addison chatting with visitors to the Quarry.

The workers, who were brought in after a spate of anti-social behaviour last summer, returned to patrol the popular Shrewsbury park earlier this year.

It has now been confirmed that money from the Safer Streets allocation, awarded to West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, and from Shrewsbury Town Council, will be used to fund the team, from security firm Prosecure.

During the summer months the teams are patrolling the Quarry from noon to 8pm on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and from noon until 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

The intention is for the team to eventually work as taxi marshals in the town as well – operating from 10pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday nights.

In the winter the hours of operation in the park will reduce to noon to 6pm.

Shrewsbury Town Council clerk Helen Ball said they welcomed the funding, adding: “The Safer Streets 4 funding scheme focussed on addressing violence against women and girls and this was clearly an issue for us in protecting people in the park.

"This funding will allow us to expand that visual presence in the park so that everyone can enjoy the facilities more.”

As a result Prosecure have been commissioned to expand their existing security arrangements in the park to include patrols into the evening.

A representative of the firm said “We have long since enjoyed good working relations with Shrewsbury Town Council.

"For many years we have assisted them with Christmas Lights Switch-on and of late we have provided security for high profile events like the Commonwealth Games Celebration event and the Royal Yeomanry Freedom Parade.

"We have built up a good team spirit and we have a collective vision on creating safe events and spaces that the public can enjoy.”

The overall Safer Streets funding will also provide support for improvements to CCTV, lighting and signage and promotion of the Street Pastors Scheme.