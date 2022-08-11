Charity rugby match planned for Hope House

Shrewsbury Club Captain Simon Evitts, Shrewsbury 1st XV Captain Liam Deery, and event organiser Ruth Middleton.

The special event will be held at Shrewsbury Rugby Club, Sundorne Castle, on Saturday, August 20, will see two Shrewsbury Colts sides go head-to-head, as well as Sutton Coldfield Women up against Chester Devas Women, and Shrewsbury’s 1st XV taking on Market Drayton’s 1st XV.

Organiser Ruth Middleton, who heads up the digital team at the charity as well as being a coach at Shrewsbury and player for Sutton Coldfield, said: “As someone who works at Hope House Children’s Hospices I see first-hand everyday what fantastic work the team does and how valuable it is to the children and families who receive care at the hospices.

“As a rugby coach and player I couldn’t be more excited to combine my passion away from work and use that to raise both funds and the profile for our work within the Shropshire, Cheshire and North Wales communities.

“I really hope that these communities will get behind the 100 players involved in the day and help them to raise as much money as possible to enable Hope House to support as many children and their families as possible.”

Conor Madden, Sutton Coldfield Women’s head coach said: “We are really excited to bring women’s championship rugby to Shropshire, especially when it enables us to support such a fantastic cause.

“Many of our players are mothers and can only imagine what it must be like to require the services of the hospices. Anything that we can do to raise funds will be a true honour. We also hope that we can inspire the women and girls of Shropshire to engage with the sport in which we hold such passion.”

Entry to the event is free and the first match will kick off at 1pm. there will also be food, drink and music on offer for all those attend. Car parking is also available for £5.