Burger extraordinaire beefs up the menu at Shrewsbury Flower Show

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A burger buff is one of the chefs on the menu to share their cooking expertise at the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Murf and Dan of The Beefy Boys
Anthony "Murf" Murphy, from The Beefy Boys, will be doing a demonstration on Friday. The Beefy Boys launched their first Shropshire restaurant in High Street, Shrewsbury, last August, and have won a clutch of awards since they first set up in business together in 2011. Their Butty Bach burger finished second in the World Championships in Las Vegas.

A flower show spokesman said: "This year, once again, we will have a few local chefs joining us on the Food Hall Demo Stage and to whet your appetite we are pleased to announce that a new-comer to the stage is Anthony Murphy (aka Murf) from The Beefy Boys. He will be taking up the demo slot on Friday at 12pm, with the masterful Paul Crowe joining us again on the Saturday 12pm slot.

"Jacob Perry will be bringing his skills to the kitchen on both days at 1pm, with another newcomer to the show, Shaun Jones from Vinity Wines, taking up the afternoon slots at 3.30pm. He will be delighting us all with his expertise in the field of wines."

For more information on each of the local chefs and their demonstrations, visit shrewsburyflowershow.co.uk.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

