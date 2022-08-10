Rail strike means limited trains for second day of flower show

There will be limited train services to Shrewsbury on Saturday

Passengers using the Birmingham to Aberystwyth line, through Shrewsbury, are being urged not to travel on Saturday, because of the impact of industrial action.

It is the latest strike to take place on the rail network, after a series of walkouts last month.

The latest strike, from Aslef, means that no West Midlands Railways trains will be operating on Saturday – the second day of the flower show.

Transport for Wales, which also operates on the route, will be running trains for the day but due to the reduction in services the firm is warning people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

It is the second time strikes have hit major Shrewsbury events in the past month with Shrewsbury Food Festival and Comics Salopia both affected by last month's RMT action.

A spokesman for Transport for Wales said: "We are advising customers not to travel unless their journey is essential between Carmarthen and Newport; Cardiff and Lydney; Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton; North Wales Coast.

"Travel to a number of events taking place on Saturday, August 13, could be impacted by the industrial action and all customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the Transport for Wales website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey."