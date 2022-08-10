Drivers warned to move cars or risk being towed ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Frankwell Car Park, Shrewsbury

The show runs this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, and Shropshire Council has confirmed that Frankwell car park will be a "flower show only" car park for the duration.

Normal parking on both the main and riverside car parks will be suspended, and the council has said all vehicles must be gone by no later than 6am on Friday morning. Frankwell Quay car park will be a one-hour short stay car park "to allow turnover for local businesses," a spokesman said.

"Vehicles still on the car parks after 6am will be towed away at the owner's expense," added the spokesman.

Car parking will be available before 8.45am on the grassed area for £4 all day. From 8.45am all vehicles will be directed to grass parking areas, at a cost of £6 for the day.

Parking for customers with a season ticket or resident permit will be accepted on the grassed area free of charge, but a valid digital permit copy must be shown. Alternatively, permit holders can park at Abbey Foregate car park or Raven Meadows multi-storey.