Cheers! Author signs book at Shrewsbury gin bar

Author Phil Gillam, Alex Whiteley of the Shrewsbury Biscuit podcast, and Darren Tomkins of Gindifferent

Phil Gillam will be signing copies of The Shrewsbury Review at Gindifferent in the town's market hall on Saturday.

The former mayor of Shrewsbury and Shropshire Star journalist will be at the bar from 10.30am to 3pm.

Mr Gillam, who co-produced the book with photographer Richard Bishop, was invited to the venue by its owner Darren Tomkins.

"I was impressed to hear that he knew all about the Shrewsbury Review and admired it," he said.

"Eventually he invited me to come and do a book-signing at his amazing gin bar, and of course I jumped at the chance."

Mr Gillam describes the 100-page hardback as a "Blue Peter annual for grown-ups", featuring fresh and original perspectives on many of the town’s historic buildings, profiles of some of the town's characters, and a bumper Shrewsbury quiz.

It also takes a look at the town’s historic suburbs, and features many eye-catching photographs.

Gindifferent is on the gallery level of the market hall in Bellstone.