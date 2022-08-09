Team to be set up to help Ukrainian refugees get jobs

More Ukrainians have arrived in the county according to the latest figures

Shropshire Council’s Enable supported employment service has been awarded funding through the Homes for Ukraine grant, to provide the support team.

The refugee employment support team will consist of seven staff, including a senior member of staff, training officers and employment officers, as well as 'Experts by Experience'.

The team will support refugees with work, education and training, and individuals who would like to access volunteering and pre-employment support.

Refugee employment support will be delivered at a variety of location across Shropshire, including established hubs and other venues, but will also offer virtual training and support.

The team will support refugees from aged 15 upwards.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “The funding is a fantastic opportunity to further extend our support to Ukrainian refugees resettling in Shropshire.

“We’re already working closely with our Shropshire colleagues who are supporting the many refugee hubs set up across the county.

“Our Enable supported employment service have work and health officers, as well as their Step Up team – supporting young people age 15 to 24, working at these hubs to support Ukrainian refugees to access education, training and employment.

“This additional funding will allow us to further enhance and extend our employment and training offer to our Ukrainian guests. Enable are currently advertising all posts and are hoping to interview candidates in the next few weeks, with the hope that we can begin to provide the service from October.”