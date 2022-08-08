Brewery plans major refurbishment of historic Shrewsbury pub

The Crown Inn at Longden Coleham in Shrewsbury

Marstons has submitted proposals to Shropshire Council for planning permission, and listed building consent for The Crown, in Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury.

The company wants to carry out internal and external refurbishment work to the pub, which dates back to the 17th century.

The work includes adding a new disabled toilet, a boiler room, creation of new openings, and the installation of a skylight.

Shropshire Council will make a decision on the proposal at a later date.

The authority will also be asked to consider plans to build garaging for several homes.

The development would serve numbers 48, 50 and 52 on Upper Road in Shrewsbury.

It would be built on land to the northwest of number 52.

A business park could see a main unit replaced with space for five companies.

Planning officers will be asked to consider the proposal for Wem Business Park.

It is focussed on Unit 5 at the site and includes the demolition of one commercial building, and its replacement with a building made up of space for five business units.

The plans also include solar panels and electric charging points.

A proposal for six bungalows has been submitted for Unit 2 at Central Car Park, High Street, Wem, while there are plans for a single storey home with a three car garage on land south of 27 Harlescott Crescent in Shrewsbury.

In Telford & Wrekin planning officers will be asked to look at proposals for the Aspris Telford School off Dale Road in Coalbrookdale.

The plan proposes the internal reconfiguration of the building following removal and installation of internal walls.