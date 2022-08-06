Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Judges treated to a splash of colour on visit to inspect Shrewsbury's blooms

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyAttractionsPublished: Comments

Judges have inspected blooms galore as Shrewsbury aims to cement its moniker of the "town of flowers".

Shrewsbury Town Council welcomed In Bloom judges to inspect floral displays
Shrewsbury Town Council welcomed In Bloom judges to inspect floral displays

'In Bloom' officials have been to the county town to see the array of colourful flowers, with Shrewsbury Town Council hoping they will win gold once again.

Helen Ball, clerk of the town council said: "They seemed to enjoy their day. We won't know how we did until September.

"We started at the castle, then did the usual rounds in the town centre and went to the Quarry and The Dingle. Then we went down to Coleham, Abbey Gardens and over to Monkmoor Rec and Monkmoor Meadows.

"We had the same judges who have been here before. Sometimes it's nice when that happens because they can see the progression."

Shrewsbury Town Council welcomed In Bloom judges to inspect floral displays

Every year around 300,000 flowers are grown at the council's Weeping Cross depot, before being placed in gardens, hanging baskets and on roundabouts to turn Shrewsbury into a riot of colour.

This year, judges saw the Queen's Jubilee flowerbed at Shrewsbury Castle, which the town council's gardeners created with 9,000 blooms.

At Monkmoor Meadows there has been a major project to improve public access and the wildlife habitat.

Now the In Bloom judging has been completed, attentions turn to the Shrewsbury Flower Show, which runs next Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13. A mannequin of the Queen covered in fresh flowers will be one of the central attractions of this year's show, which will be the first proper event since 2019 after Covid cancellations.

Attractions
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News