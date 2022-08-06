Judges treated to a splash of colour on visit to inspect Shrewsbury's blooms

Shrewsbury Town Council welcomed In Bloom judges to inspect floral displays

'In Bloom' officials have been to the county town to see the array of colourful flowers, with Shrewsbury Town Council hoping they will win gold once again.

Helen Ball, clerk of the town council said: "They seemed to enjoy their day. We won't know how we did until September.

"We started at the castle, then did the usual rounds in the town centre and went to the Quarry and The Dingle. Then we went down to Coleham, Abbey Gardens and over to Monkmoor Rec and Monkmoor Meadows.

"We had the same judges who have been here before. Sometimes it's nice when that happens because they can see the progression."

Shrewsbury Town Council welcomed In Bloom judges to inspect floral displays

Every year around 300,000 flowers are grown at the council's Weeping Cross depot, before being placed in gardens, hanging baskets and on roundabouts to turn Shrewsbury into a riot of colour.

This year, judges saw the Queen's Jubilee flowerbed at Shrewsbury Castle, which the town council's gardeners created with 9,000 blooms.

At Monkmoor Meadows there has been a major project to improve public access and the wildlife habitat.