Crash involving two vehicles on Shrewsbury bypass leads to long delays

By David Stubbings

Drivers have been facing long delays on the Shrewsbury bypass this afternoon after a crash involving a car and a light goods vehicle.

The crash near the junction with the A488 caused long delays for drivers. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Emergency crews were called shortly after 1pm on Saturday after reports of a crash on the westbound carriageway of the A5 at Edgebold Roundabout, the junction with the A488.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury were sent, where they joined police and paramedics.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service reported that nobody was trapped and two casualties were left with West Midlands Ambulance Service. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

The crash caused long delays on the road, with gridlocked traffic reported all the way back to the roundabout with the A49 at Dobbies Garden Centre.

