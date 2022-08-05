Shropshire charity for older people enters a new age with office opening

Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Age UK have opened a new base, next to Shrewsbury Market Hall. Cutting the ribbon was: Claire Crockett (Deputy Lieutenant) and at the back is: Gina Bonser (Finance Director), Heather Osborne (Chief Executive), Sue Robinson (Chair)..

After 22 years in Mardol Gardens, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have moved to the corner of Claremont Street and Bellstone, in Shrewsbury.

The new base is next to Market Hall.

And on Thursday deputy lieutenant of Shropshire Claire Crackett provided the top brass for a traditional style ribbon cutting opening.

Mrs Crackett was joined by Sue Robinson, who chairs the charity, its chief executive Heather Osborne and finance director Gina Bonser for an evening of celebration.