Shropshire charity for older people enters a new age with office opening

After 22 years in Mardol Gardens, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have moved to the corner of Claremont Street and Bellstone, in Shrewsbury.
The new base is next to Market Hall.
And on Thursday deputy lieutenant of Shropshire Claire Crackett provided the top brass for a traditional style ribbon cutting opening.
Mrs Crackett was joined by Sue Robinson, who chairs the charity, its chief executive Heather Osborne and finance director Gina Bonser for an evening of celebration.
The new base is open from 10am to 4pm, Monday-Friday, for people to pop in and find out how the charity can help. It works with and for older people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin to improve the quality of later life.