Shrewsbury drug driver almost nine times the legal limit gets road ban

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A driver who was caught almost nine times the drug drive limit has been banned from the road.

Kidderminster Magistrates' Court

Sarah Moss, aged 41, was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta in Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury, with benzoylecgonine in her system - a metabolite of cocaine.

She had 442 microgrammes of the substance in her system when she was tested by police – almost nine times the legal limit.The legal limit is 50mg.

Moss, of Coldridge Drive, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug over the specified limit.

She was fined £120 and banned from driving for a year.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

