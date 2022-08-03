Shrewsbury drug driver almost nine times the legal limit gets road ban

Kidderminster Magistrates' Court

Sarah Moss, aged 41, was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta in Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury, with benzoylecgonine in her system - a metabolite of cocaine.

She had 442 microgrammes of the substance in her system when she was tested by police – almost nine times the legal limit.The legal limit is 50mg.

Moss, of Coldridge Drive, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug over the specified limit.