National survey says house buying demand in Shrewsbury has dropped - but local agency disagrees

One of the houses on the market with Roger Parry in Longden near Shrewsbury

The Zoopla housing website says that buyer demand for homes in Shropshire's county town is up to 16 per cent below the five-year average.

Llandrindod Wells in Mid Wales has also seen a slump in interest on its website but in the West Midlands, Wolverhampton has seen a surge in interest, up 91 per cent over five years.

As the cost of living crisis continues to take hold, Zoopla’s latest house price index suggests that while the housing market currently remains resilient and is performing better than anticipated, the knock-on effect will start to ripple through to the property market towards the end of 2022 and into 2023.

However, Shropshire estate agent Roger Parry, says it hasn't seen a downturn in people contacting its offices, looking for properties, not only in Shrewsbury but in nearby villages.

Sales negotiator Ruth Potter said that the interest in the housing market had slowed in the last couple of months, but that happened every summer.

"People take their holidays and children are off school so house hunting is not a high priority at this time of year," she said.

"However, we have not seen any bigger drop in interest that that."

Ruth said the town had properties to suit every budget and every taste.

"We have some very competitively priced homes on the market, whether buyers are looking for somewhere in the centre of Shrewsbury where they do not need a car, or a little further out with parking and a garden. We also have some wonderful properties on the higher end of the price range."

"As well as Shrewsbury, house buyers are looking to villages around the town. There is always interest in places such as Baschurch, Pontestbury and Nesscliffe."