Mother surprised with wedding reception at Shrewsbury care home

Groom Craig Bennet with Alison Bennet and her mother Brenda Johnson at Isle Court Nursing Home, Morris Care

Brenda Johnson, who is a resident at Isle Court Nursing Home, Shrewsbury, was delighted to receive the surprise in the comfort of her home in Bicton.

Brenda has been at Isle Court for 12 months, and was unable to attend the wedding of her daughter Alison Bennet, 49, and Craig Bennet, 45, earlier in the month in Las Vegas.

But that did not stop the family from celebrating together, as Alison had planned to surprise her mother with a wedding party with the help of the team at Isle Court.

Alison and Craig live in Market Drayton and had been together for five years before tying the knot in late June.

Alison is medically retired and Craig is a patient transport healthcare assistant.

The couple flew to Las Vegas to be married in the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

Thomas Potts, Alison's son, turned 21 on the couple’s wedding day and he also walked his mum down the aisle.

Claire Harris, general manager at Isle Court, said: “It was lovely to see Brenda be part of such a special occasion with her daughter and now son-in-law, and to share it with her friends throughout the Home.

"We were thrilled to host the surprise wedding reception for Alison and Craig for Brenda. She was over the moon to see Alison in her beautiful dress, and really enjoyed the afternoon.”

Brenda’s fellow residents and friends joined the newly-weds in the Isle Court gardens, where social life co-ordinators Debbie Rees and Christian Lugtu organised a wedding reception with a marquee, special afternoon tea, and a hand-crafted wedding cake prepared by Head Chef Matthew.

The event was a happy surprise for Brenda, who was delighted to see her daughter in her wedding dress.