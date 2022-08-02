New music festival coming to Shropshire

Loopfest will be coming to Shrewsbury in September

The event, called Loopfest, will take place in multiple venues across Shrewsbury on Saturday, September 17, giving music fans the opportunity to experience a wealth of performances for free.

The event will run from 12pm until 8pm, but performances are expected to continue into the evening across the town centre.

Taking its influence from many other successful events held in towns and cities across the UK, such as Sheffield’s Tramlines, Loopfest will offer a range of music from laid-back acoustic to rock, electro and DJ performances.

Venues currently taking part include The Old Post Office, Wheatsheaf, Albert’s Shed, Bull Inn Butchers Row, The Salopian, The Yorkshire House, Albert & Co Frankville, Ashley’s Bar, The King’s Head and The Bulls Head.

Organisers are still looking for more venues to take part.

James Smith of Loopfest said: “We’re very fortunate to live in an area with many unique shops and places to see, eat and drink. We also have a diverse range of talent within Shropshire and the West Midlands, so it makes sense to bring it all together for a special event.

“Inclusivity is very important to us. The event is free entry and we’re working hard to offer something for everyone for people of all ages. We hope the event will bring some much-needed footfall to the area and make for an enjoyable day of music and creativity."

Loopfest is part-funded by Shrewsbury BID and event will be fundraising on the behalf of Severn Hospice and Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Neonatal Department.