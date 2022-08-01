Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

These Shropshire BT workers collected for food banks as they went on strike

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

BT Group workers in Shrewsbury went on strike on Monday alongside other members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) across the country.

BT openreach workers striking
BT openreach workers striking

The workers collected for food banks as they went on strike to protest against real-term pay cuts.

They included staff at Shrewsbury Telephone Exchange on Town Walls and Communications House on Harlescott Lane. Staff in Oswestry were also expected to be involved again after a successful protest on Friday.

The workers, who are Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers, made the decision after an offer of an imposed £1,500 per year pay increase for all employees was rejected in the context of RPI inflation levels approaching 12 per-cent, and BT making £1.3 billion in profit.

Strikers urged members of the public to drop off food to hundreds of picket lines across the country.

The union says some of their own members and employees of BT Group have been forced to use food banks.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News