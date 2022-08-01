These Shropshire BT workers collected for food banks as they went on strike

The workers collected for food banks as they went on strike to protest against real-term pay cuts.
They included staff at Shrewsbury Telephone Exchange on Town Walls and Communications House on Harlescott Lane. Staff in Oswestry were also expected to be involved again after a successful protest on Friday.
The workers, who are Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers, made the decision after an offer of an imposed £1,500 per year pay increase for all employees was rejected in the context of RPI inflation levels approaching 12 per-cent, and BT making £1.3 billion in profit.
Strikers urged members of the public to drop off food to hundreds of picket lines across the country.
The union says some of their own members and employees of BT Group have been forced to use food banks.