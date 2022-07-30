Shrewsbury workers learn life-saving skills after tragic river deaths

Shrewsbury town centre workers learned river safety skills

Staff who work at pubs, cafes and shops on the riverside and further into the town centre have taken part in training after the deaths of Toby Jones and Nathan Fleetwood, as well as several other serious incidents earlier this year.

More than 20 people attended the first training session, which was organised by Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Another will be held on Tuesday, August 2.

Businesses are being encouraged to send staff on the course to help keep everyone safe in Shrewsbury, especially in the evenings and late at night.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “We were pleased with the turn-out at our first session, and everyone said it was really useful.

“If somebody gets into difficulty in water, these trained hospitality staff, security staff and waterside community members can now provide help in an emergency.

“With the River Severn running through the centre of Shrewsbury we all effectively work near water, so it’s vital that as many people as possible have this basic knowledge which could save a life.

“The sessions provide the knowledge and skills required to recognise hazards in and around water, provide safety advice to people using waterside areas, and if necessary, rescue someone from the water.”

The next session will take place at Hickory's Smokehouse, in Victoria Quay, on Tuesday August 2 at 9.30am. To sign up, visit shrewsburybid.co.uk/events

Inspector Ben Tanfield, of Shrewsbury Police, said it was important for representatives from every premises serving alcohol in Shrewsbury to undertake the training.

He said: “Shrewsbury is geographically small, so even if your business is not located directly adjacent to the river it will still be nearby and customers are likely to encounter the river soon after leaving your premises.

“Taking part in this training will allow premises to get ahead of these recommendations, will add another layer of safety to the town centre, and help businesses comply with the four licensing objectives.”