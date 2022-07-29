Shropshire's fire chief announces his retirement

Rod Hammerton, chief fire officer at Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Rod Hammerton, who has been the top fire officer at Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service for seven years, has confirmed he will be retiring in January 2023 after being part of the fire service for more than 30 years.

Mr Hammerton said: “Following our glowing HMICFRS (Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services) report I am confident the service has a really positive culture, a capable management team, we are on the firmest financial footing possible and the service in in the safest set of hands.

“I have incredibly mixed feelings about deciding to retire because I still thoroughly enjoy my job and have never had a day that I haven’t wanted to come to work.

"Part of that is because I think working for a fire and rescue service remains the greatest honour, but a bigger part is because of the people I get to work alongside.

“But all good things must come to an end and, after a short career in the Royal Navy and then 30 years in the fire service, I probably need to find out what it feels like to have to decide what clothes to put on in the morning.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service who have made the seven years serving the county a pleasure.”