Shrewsbury 60s gig to bring feel-good factor as line-up is announced

By Nick Humphreys

The line-up for a gig celebrating music of the swinging 60s has been announced.

Dozy Beak Mick and Tich will be performing
The Sensational 60s Experience comes to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Saturday, October 29.

Starring will be Mike Pender MBE - the original voice of The Searchers - Dozy Beak Mick and Tich, The Fortunes and Vanity Fare.

Alan Wearmouth, from Stagewright Productions, said: "With a brand-new production for 2022, join us for the musical phenomenon of the year with this festival of nostalgia. The show, with the definite feel-good factor, will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

"Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the show to see. These legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten."

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281 or theatresevern.co.uk

