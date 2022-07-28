Pubs and cafes feel effects as rail strikes steam ahead - but workers support action

Ellie Cassidy, owner of The Bulls Head, said she noticed a drop in trade

Trains were not running at stations across the country on Wednesday as a dispute between rail workers and the Government over pay, jobs and terms is still yet to be resolved.

Shrewsbury railway station was eerily quiet. The normally busy car park was almost empty, with only a couple of cabs in the taxi rank. Trains were not running, but tickets were still being sold. There was a sign at the entrance which said no trains were running.

Passengers and business owners said the strikes had proved disruptive and difficult in terms of impacting trade, however they were supportive of the action being taken by rail workers.

One passenger, Ian Brown, had his travel plans disrupted. The digital marketer, whose firm searchandsubmit.com supports legal rights charities, was arranging to travel to Watford and back for a work meeting. He had hoped to spend a night in Hertfordshire, but the rail strikes meant he would not have been able to make it back to Shropshire. The strikes have also disrupted his plans over the weekend.

He said: "If you can stay over it takes the edge off. It's 120 miles each way. You can work from home, but working from home isn't always effective. Sometimes you need to see people in person. This meeting is something we've been looking forward to."

But he added that the rail workers "have to do what they think is right", and praised RMT secretary general Mick Lynch for "running rings" around politicians when he has used his platform on the news.

Iron and Fire cafe, which is next to the station, normally benefits well from passing trade. But worker Jenny Vernon said passing trade was probably about 50 per cent less.

She said: "It was similar to the last time there were strikes on. We do get some people come up from the bus station or if they live close by, but it's definitely half of what we would usually see.

"We get a lot of regulars who you see every day. You have their drinks memorised, but they've not been here.

"But we do stand in support of the strikes. It's part of a bigger issue. Inflation is at an all time high since the 1970s. Everyone should be getting a pay rise, including the train workers.

"There's another strike on Saturday. That will affect a lot more because people would normally travel all around Shropshire for events and families would go for days out."

The Bulls Head, just round the corner in Castle Gates, also saw a significant drop off, and it is expected Saturday's strike will also hit them in the pocket.

Owner Ellie Cassidy said: "Today has been so quiet. We are a passing trade pub. When the train station is busy, we're busy.

"We don't blame the workers, they've got to do it. It just means we have a quiet day, unfortunately.