New owners of Shrewsbury town centre bar outline plans - with two major changes coming

The Warehouse in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Blackpool-based Amber Taverns, which runs more than 150 pubs and bars across the Midlands, North West, North East, Wales and Scotland, has taken ownership of The Warehouse Bar & Grill on Claremont Street.

The sale was completed earlier this week, with the chain now working with designers to finalise its development plan.

Gary Roberts, Operations Director at Amber Taverns, said the work will "create a modern community pub in the heart of the town centre".

"We will offer a full sports package including Sky Sports, BT Sports, Amazon Prime and Racing UK – there will be multiple screens to view various channels," he said.

"There will also be a karaoke room for private hire and regular live music with an occasional DJ. One of the former regulars has requested that we continue with the popular Motown/Northern Soul events which sounds like a great idea."

Two big changes will be that children will no longer be allowed in, and that the venue will stop selling food.

Until recently The Warehouse had a breakfast menu and a grill menu that contained options including burgers and homemade pizzas.

Mr Roberts added: "There will be a wide selection of draught beers from Heineken and Molson Coors, with a tailored menu of perfect serve gins and creative cocktails."

The Warehouse is Amber Taverns' third pub in Shropshire, with the chain already owning The Raven in Walker Street, Wellington, and Butchers in Willow Street, Oswestry.

The company owns 154 pubs ranging from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, down to Bridgwater in Somerset.

On its website the company says: "Amber Taverns are unique in that we offer an operator agreement to all our licensees and through the operator agreement our licensees are incentivised to develop the business.